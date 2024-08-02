In Albany County, the Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub is set to close its Colonie location – at 107 Wolf Road – after 20 years in business.

The restaurant’s final service will take place Sunday, Aug. 11, a company spokesperson told Daily Voice. Employees are being offered positions at other locations or severance pay.

Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, Ninety Nine Restaurant bills itself as a casual dining eatery focusing on traditional American pub fare. The Colonie location opened in 2003.

Its menu boasts a variety of burgers, wraps, sandwiches, and seafood dishes, along with cocktails, margaritas, beers, and wine.

Among customer favorites at the Colonie location, according to Yelp, are the French onion soup, sliced sirloin, and seafood chowder.

The Colonie closure comes a year after the chain shuttered its Clifton Park location in Saratoga County.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub operates 96 locations across the Northeast. Find out more on its website.

