Popular Pizzeria In Albany Closing After 17 Years: 'Time Will Dictate Our Struggles'

Albany County eatery I Love NY Pizza, located in Albany’s Loudon Plaza at 336 Northern Boulevard, permanently closed after 17 years in business on Friday, Aug. 11, the company announced on its website.

“We would like to thank all of our great and loyal customers for supporting us for the last 17 years!” owner Zef Boga said. “Unfortunately time will dictate our struggles.”

Boga told WTEN that the business never recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It wasn’t the same anymore,” he told the outlet. “Prices were going up with my merchandise and just keeping the doors open.”

I Love NY Pizza served up a wide selection of specialty pizzas, as well as hot and cold subs, chicken wings, salads, and appetizers.

News of the closure sparked an outpouring of comments on social media, including one from Tracy Spooner, who said her grandson grew up loving their pizza.

“So sad to see them go,” she said on Facebook.

Karen Simons reminisced about how the Boga family “worked hard and always took care” of her when she needed wings for poker weekend.

“I’ll miss your kind greetings and hot pizza,” she said. “Good luck and take care.”

