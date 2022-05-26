Trump Loses Appeal, Must Testify Under Oath In New York's Probe Of Business Practices

Former President Donald Trump and his family will be forced to testify under oath as the New York State Attorney General’s Office continues its investigation into his company’s business practices.

A four-panel judge upheld a February ruling from Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron enforcing subpoenas for the former president and his two eldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

For more than two years, Attorney General Letitia James has been probing the Trump Organization, ultimately leading to him being held in contempt of court and ordered to pay $10,000 daily as Trump sought to fight the subpoenas.

According to James, the Appellate Division “rejected all of the arguments made by Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump.”

The decision now falls on Trump on whether to testify or stay silent under the Fifth Amendment.

“The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination,” the panel of four judges wrote.

The court’s ruling can be found here.

“Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump must comply with our lawful investigation into his financial dealings,” James said. “We will continue to follow the facts of this case and ensure that no one can evade the law.

“Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law.”

James had been investigating whether the Trump Organization misstated the value of certain real estate assets to obtain better interest rates, while lowering tax obligations, after the former president's former attorney Michael Cohen made those claims to Congress.

They reportedly lowered property values on some forms for tax agents but raised them to look better for financial lenders.

