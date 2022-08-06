Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Here's When Pop-Up Storms Are Possible This Weekend
Police & Fire

Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District.
A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Gustavo Castillo

A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District.

Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said.

Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting a commercial vehicle on Mount Hope Way when they realized Washington had a warrant out of Texas for money laundering, police said.

While troopers were arresting him, they discovered that he was illegally in possession of a firearm, according to police.

Washington was arrested and later arraigned in the Albany City Court for criminal possession of a firearm, a felony.

He was ordered held at the Albany County jail and is awaiting a hearing that will determine whether he’s extradited back to Texas.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.