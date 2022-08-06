Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany

A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District.

Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said.

Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting a commercial vehicle on Mount Hope Way when they realized Washington had a warrant out of Texas for money laundering, police said.

While troopers were arresting him, they discovered that he was illegally in possession of a firearm, according to police.

Washington was arrested and later arraigned in the Albany City Court for criminal possession of a firearm, a felony.

He was ordered held at the Albany County jail and is awaiting a hearing that will determine whether he’s extradited back to Texas.

