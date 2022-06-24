Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe Vs. Wade, Ending 50 Years Of Federal Abortion Rights
Police & Fire

Teens Busted With AR-15 Rifle, Handgun In Albany, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Albany Police said two teens were caught with a handgun and a loaded AR-15 rifle near McCrossin Avenue and Thornton Street Wednesday, June 22.
Albany Police said two teens were caught with a handgun and a loaded AR-15 rifle near McCrossin Avenue and Thornton Street Wednesday, June 22. Photo Credit: Albany Police/Google Maps street view

Two 16-and-17-year-old boys are facing charges after they were allegedly busted carrying loaded guns in the Capital District.

Albany Police said they spotted the teens at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, as the boys walked near McCrossin Avenue and Thornton Street in Albany.

When detectives tried to stop the teens as part of an ongoing investigation, they took off running, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was caught and arrested a short time later in the backyard of a home on McCrossin Avenue. He was carrying a loaded .40 caliber handgun, according to police.

The 17-year-old suspect made it inside the home and was later found hiding in a bedroom. Police said he had a loaded AR-15 rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition on him.

Neither teen lives at the home and they are not known to the homeowner, police said.

Following their arrests, the 16-year-old suspect, who is from Albany, was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon. He was later released under the supervision of Albany County Probation.

The 17-year-old suspect, who is from Schenectady, was charged with one count of burglary and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was being held at the Albany County Juvenile detention Center.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.