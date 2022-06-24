Teens Busted With AR-15 Rifle, Handgun In Albany, Police Say

Two 16-and-17-year-old boys are facing charges after they were allegedly busted carrying loaded guns in the Capital District.

Albany Police said they spotted the teens at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, as the boys walked near McCrossin Avenue and Thornton Street in Albany.

When detectives tried to stop the teens as part of an ongoing investigation, they took off running, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was caught and arrested a short time later in the backyard of a home on McCrossin Avenue. He was carrying a loaded .40 caliber handgun, according to police.

The 17-year-old suspect made it inside the home and was later found hiding in a bedroom. Police said he had a loaded AR-15 rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition on him.

Neither teen lives at the home and they are not known to the homeowner, police said.

Following their arrests, the 16-year-old suspect, who is from Albany, was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon. He was later released under the supervision of Albany County Probation.

The 17-year-old suspect, who is from Schenectady, was charged with one count of burglary and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was being held at the Albany County Juvenile detention Center.

