Police & Fire

Suspect From Schenectady Nabbed After Stolen Police SUV Pursuit

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A man is accused of stealing a Schenectady Police car and then leading officers on a chase down the New York State Thruway Monday, May 30.
A man is accused of stealing a Schenectady Police car and then leading officers on a chase down the New York State Thruway Monday, May 30. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Tyler A. McNeil, Google Maps street view

A Capital District man is accused of stealing a police car and then leading officers on a chase down the New York State Thruway.

The Schenectady Police Department reported that one of its marked patrol SUVs was taken from Ellis Hospital at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 30, by someone they had taken to the facility for evaluation, New York State Police said.

A short time later, the cop car was seen getting onto the New York State Thruway at Carmen Road heading eastbound before continuing south past Albany, police said.

A helicopter from the New York State Police Aviation Unit followed as the chase crossed into Ulster County, where a sheriff’s deputy finally stopped the vehicle by deploying a tire deflation device, according to police.

Troopers arrested the driver, Ricky Izarry, age 43, of Schenectady, and turned him over to Schenectady Police.

He’s facing multiple criminal charges, including grand larceny, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and several vehicle and traffic citations. 

