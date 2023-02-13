Support Swells For Police Veteran From Rensselaer Battling Cancer: 'Long Road To Recovery'

Community members are rallying around a veteran police officer from the region facing a battle with cancer.

Rensselaer City Police Officer Joe Terry was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer in October 2022, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help his family with medical expenses. The diagnosis came more than five years after Terry underwent a successful kidney transplant.

“Cancer affects so many and, unfortunately, another first responder in our City has been diagnosed,” reads a Facebook post from the City of Rensselaer. “The City of Rensselaer Police Officers Union is hoping that you may consider helping one of our own.”

Terry recently completed seven weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, according to the fundraiser. Some chemotherapy treatments were canceled because of “unhealthy elevation to his kidney numbers.”

It could take up to 12 weeks for him to learn whether he’s cancer-free.

“Joe still has a long road to recovery,” reads the GoFundMe.

Terry, who was born and raised in Rensselaer, has been with the Rensselaer Police Department since August 2001.

“As we all know, cancer doesn’t just impact the person diagnosed but everyone around him,” the fundraiser says. “Joe and his wife Alison have a lot on their plate and this unexpected hit just added so much more.

The campaign says all donations will go toward Terry’s medical bills and other expenses that are expected to pile up over time.

“All donations are greatly appreciated and will take a huge weight off of Joe and Alison’s shoulders.”

As of Monday, Feb. 13, the campaign had raised over $10,000 of its $25,000 goal. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

