Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Trapped Elderly Woman Rescued After Tree Falls On Home During Severe Storm In Capital District
Police & Fire

Shooting Outside Schenectady Bar Leaves Two Hospitalized

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Schenectady Police are investigating after a shooting outside of Saw Mill Tavern injured two people Friday, July 15.
Schenectady Police are investigating after a shooting outside of Saw Mill Tavern injured two people Friday, July 15. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are asking for the public’s help after a shooting outside of a Capital District bar sent two people to the hospital.

Police were called just after 2 a.m. Friday, July 15, with reports of shots fired in Schenectady at the Saw Mill Tavern on South Avenue.

When Schenectady PD officers arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man had been shot in the leg and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The woman was shot in her foot and also had injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and no suspects had been arrested as of Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Detective Division at 518-788-6566.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.