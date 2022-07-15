Shooting Outside Schenectady Bar Leaves Two Hospitalized

Police are asking for the public’s help after a shooting outside of a Capital District bar sent two people to the hospital.

Police were called just after 2 a.m. Friday, July 15, with reports of shots fired in Schenectady at the Saw Mill Tavern on South Avenue.

When Schenectady PD officers arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man had been shot in the leg and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The woman was shot in her foot and also had injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and no suspects had been arrested as of Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Detective Division at 518-788-6566.

