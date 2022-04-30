Schenectady Woman Accused Of Attempting To Bring Contraband Into Prison

A woman from the region was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into a prison.

The arrest took place in Washington County in the town of Comstock on Saturday, April 23.

New York State Police were called to the Washington Correctional Facility for a report of a visitor attempting to bring contraband into the facility, said Trooper Kerra Burns.

A preliminary investigation determined that Lamess A. Ahmed, age 28, of Schenectady, was found to possess 35 strips of Suboxone, 1.3 grams of marijuana, and 3.4 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, Burns said.

She was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Promoting prison contraband second-degree (two counts)

Promoting prison contraband first-degree

Ahmed was processed and held at the Washington County Jail.

