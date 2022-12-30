Rest Area McDonald's Worker Intentionally Set Fire To Guilderland Building, Police Say

A McDonald’s employee at a rest area in the region is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to the building.

State Police in Albany County were initially called to the Guilderland Travel Plaza on I-90 just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with reports of a fire.

Investigators determined that 19-year-old Nyri Baird, of Guilderland, had intentionally started the fire while working at the McDonald's located in the building, police said.

Troopers did not elaborate on the extent of damage and it was not immediately clear what led up to the incident. There were no reports of injuries.

More than a month would go by before Baird surrendered to police on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on charges of criminal mischief, arson, and reckless endangerment.

He was issued an appearance ticket to the Guilderland Town Court on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.