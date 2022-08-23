Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: 'Retaliation Fund': Schodack Amazon Workers Hoping To Unionize Start GoFundMe
Police & Fire

Rensselaer County Jail Inmate Busted With ‘Large Amount' Of Drugs, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Tyrone Harris, age 32, of Troy, was re-arrested after correctional officers at the Rensselaer County jail allegedly found him with a "large amount of narcotics."
Tyrone Harris, age 32, of Troy, was re-arrested after correctional officers at the Rensselaer County jail allegedly found him with a "large amount of narcotics." Photo Credit: Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps street view

A man from the Capital District who was already behind bars is facing additional charges after he was allegedly caught with drugs.

Rensselaer County jail inmate Tyrone Harris, age 32, of Troy, was arrested following an investigation by a correctional officer on Thursday, Aug. 18, sheriff’s officials said.

Officers said they found Harris in possession of a “large amount of narcotics.”

Harris, who was being housed at the facility on unrelated charges and a parole revocation, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of prison contraband.

He was expected to be arraigned on the new charges in Troy City Court at a later date. 

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.