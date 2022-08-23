Rensselaer County Jail Inmate Busted With ‘Large Amount' Of Drugs, Police Say

A man from the Capital District who was already behind bars is facing additional charges after he was allegedly caught with drugs.

Rensselaer County jail inmate Tyrone Harris, age 32, of Troy, was arrested following an investigation by a correctional officer on Thursday, Aug. 18, sheriff’s officials said.

Officers said they found Harris in possession of a “large amount of narcotics.”

Harris, who was being housed at the facility on unrelated charges and a parole revocation, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of prison contraband.

He was expected to be arraigned on the new charges in Troy City Court at a later date.

