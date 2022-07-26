Police Locate Wanted Sex Offender From Troy Who Failed To Register

Authorities have located a wanted, convicted rapist from the Capital District who they said failed to update his sex offender registration.

In Albany County, William Goodman was arrested at a Latham motel on Monday, July 18, according to Troy Police.

The arrest came just four days after Troy Police issued an alert saying Goodman, age 47, was wanted for several felony violations of New York State Corrections law, including failing to register.

Goodman, a Level 3 Sex Offender, was convicted in 1992 for the forcible rape of a woman in Troy, police said.

According to his Sex Offender Registry status, he committed the crime while possessing a knife or other cutting instrument.

Police had previously said Goodman failed to provide the required updated photo and address verifications and that his whereabouts were unknown.

In a Facebook post announcing the arrest Monday, July 25, Troy Police thanked the public, saying Goodman’s capture was the direct result of community assistance.

“We are proud of the collective effort which has led to the arrest of an individual unwilling to submit to the terms of his release,” the department wrote.

Goodman was arraigned in Troy City Court and ordered held at the Rensselaer County jail.

