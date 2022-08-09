Contact Us
Person Struck By Car, Killed In Schenectady

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn
A female pedestrian died after being struck near State and Spruce streets in Schenectady Tuesday, Sept. 6.
A female pedestrian died after being struck near State and Spruce streets in Schenectady Tuesday, Sept. 6. Photo Credit: camilo jimenez on Unsplash

A person has died after being struck by a car in the Capital District.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Schenectady, near State and Spruce streets, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a female pedestrian lying in the street.

She was treated by members of the Schenectady Fire Department and transported to Ellis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m., police said.

Her name was not immediately made public.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and both occupants were cooperating with investigators, police said.

Impairment was not a factor in the collision, according to investigators.

State Street was closed between Swan Street and Brandywine Avenue for several hours during the investigation, but has since reopened.

