Breaking News: Not Over Yet: New Round Of Storms On Track For Region Amid Soaring Temps
Police & Fire

New York State Police Search For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Karli Crosby
Karli Crosby Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police issued an alert about a missing 15-year-old girl.

Karli Crosby was last seen leaving her home in the Jefferson County town of Brownville on Saturday, July 16, police reported.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and 156 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, authorities said. 

Police said Karli may be in the Syracuse or Camillus area.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Karli's whereabouts to call 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

