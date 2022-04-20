Contact Us
Police & Fire

Missing 3-Year-Old Found Dead In Rensselaer County

Michael Mashburn
The intersection of 2nd Ave and Oakhurst Street in Pleasantdale, near where a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a swimming pool.
The intersection of 2nd Ave and Oakhurst Street in Pleasantdale, near where a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a swimming pool. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Rensselaer County family is grieving the loss of their 3-year-old child after he was found dead in a swimming pool.

The boy was reported missing Sunday, April 17, from a house on Oakhurst Street in Pleasantdale, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

After an extensive search that included more than 100 volunteers, the boy was eventually found unresponsive in a pool on the property where he lived.

First responders tried to revive the boy, but he was later pronounced dead at Samaritan Hospital.

The death has been deemed an accidental drowning, sheriff’s officials said.

In addition to the large number of volunteers, several agencies helped in the search, including New York State Police, Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department, Hoosic Valley Rescue, Pleasantdale Fire Department, and Rensselaer County 911. 

