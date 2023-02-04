Meet Cooper: Schenectady Police Department's Furry New Recruit Will Comfort Trauma Victims

He’s got four legs, is undeniably handsome, and (presumably) doesn’t mind getting paid in treats and belly rubs.

Cooper the labradoodle is the newest member of the Schenectady Police Department, the agency announced on Facebook.

The dog made his big public debut while accompanied by his handler, Detective Peter Mullen, at a press conference held at department headquarters Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Cooper is not your typical police canine, however. He was donated as a puppy by Rosie Doodles in Glenville and will serve as a therapy dog for those experiencing trauma, the department said.

He’ll also appear at various community events once fully trained.

The endeavor was made possible through funding from MVP Health Care and Quick Response Restoration in Round Lake.

“MVP Health Care is proud to support the Schenectady Police Department on this exciting, new, and innovative approach to improving the health and well-being of Schenectady residents,” company CEO Chris Del Vecchio said in a statement.

“Adding a therapy dog to help children and adults cope with stress, anxiety, and other emotions during times of uncertainty and trauma will ultimately lead to a healthier community and improved outcomes for all.”

To make sure he’s up for the big job, Cooper will undergo training from Paws 2 Connect, an Albany-area company that trains both service and therapy dogs. All of his grooming needs will be taken care of by the Schenectady-based Head to Tail Pet Wellness Center.

“Cooper has already established his presence around Police Headquarters as a loving and compassionate friend that cheers up all members of the Department,” Schenectady Police said on Facebook.

“We are very grateful to all of our sponsors and participants and look forward to Cooper spreading his joy throughout the community!”

