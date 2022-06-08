Man Charged In Robbery Turned Fatal Shooting In Albany

Prosecutors in the Capital District have formally charged a suspect accused of gunning down a man during a robbery.

Albany County resident Ahlaumion Hall, age 25, of Cohes, is facing multiple charges in connection with the death of Charles Gibson Jr., according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Hall fatally shot Gibson, age 35, with a shotgun at around 1 a.m. on May 26 during a robbery attempt near Quail and Second streets in Albany.

Hall is now facing first-and-second-degree murder charges, as well as first-degree robbery.

He is being held at the Albany County jail without bail awaiting his next court appearance on Thursday, July 7.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.