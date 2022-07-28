Fire Damages Multiple Homes In Watervliet

Multiple homes were damaged when a fire broke out in a Capital District neighborhood.

In Albany County, firefighters in Watervliet were called at around 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28th, with reports of a residential fire near 6th Avenue and 23rd Street.

Multiple homes were impacted by the fire but there were no reports of injuries, according to the Watervliet Fire Department.

One man told NewsChannel 13 in Albany that he lost everything in the fire and said he was thankful to escape with his life.

Officials were advising drivers to use alternate routes as roads in the area were closed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

