Police & Fire

Dog Found Dead In Schenectady Park, Police Asking For Tips

Michael Mashburn
Schenectady's Central Park.
Schenectady's Central Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a dog was found dead in a Schenectady park.

The heartbreaking discovery was made at around 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Central Park, Schenectady police said in a statement.

A park-goer found the dog’s body wrapped in a blanket and immediately called 911.

Schenectady police and an Animal Control officer were dispatched to the scene. They described the dog as being older with a gray face.

The animal was taken to Cornell University for a necropsy to determine if there was any foul play, police said.

Anyone with information on where the dog came from is asked to contact Schenectady police at 518-382-5200 ext. 5655.

