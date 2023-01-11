Convicted Felon Tried Stabbing 2 Victims In Watervliet Home, Police Say

A convicted felon is facing a fresh set of charges after allegedly trying to stab two people inside a home in the region, authorities said.

Officers in Albany County were called at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, with reports of an assault at a home in Watervliet on 4th Avenue, according to Watervliet Police.

When police arrived, they determined that 43-year-old Brad Bova, of Watervliet, had attempted to stab the victims with a large knife. He then barricaded himself inside the home.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Colonie, Cohoes, and Green Island police departments.

After executing a search warrant, police arrested Bova without further incident.

He was ordered held at the Albany County jail following arraignment in Watervliet City Court on the following charges:

Attempted assault 2nd degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree (felony)

Assault 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

Two counts of menacing 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

There were no reports of injuries stemming from the incident.

According to police, Bova has been arrested 12 times since 1997. He previously spent seven years in New York State prisons following convictions for attempted burglary and drug sales.

