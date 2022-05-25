Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Hochul Wants To Raise Legal Age To Buy Some Types Of Guns In NY After Buffalo, Texas Shootings
Police & Fire

Brick-Throwing Burglar Charged After Weekend Spree At Albany Businesses

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A man accused of breaking into multiple businesses in the Capital District and stealing merchandise is behind bars.

Albany resident Derrick Buggs, age 34, was arrested Tuesday, May 24, following an alleged weekend crime spree on three different businesses in the city, according to Albany Police.

It began at around 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, when officers were called to Supreme Jewelers on Central Avenue with reports of a burglary in progress, police said.

Investigators determined that a man had entered the store after throwing a large brick through a front window. He reportedly helped himself to several pieces of jewelry before fleeing the scene.

The burglar struck again the following night, this time hitting up a T-Mobile store on Central Avenue, according to police.

Officers again determined that he had thrown a large rock to shatter a front glass door and steal several electronic items.

Police were called yet again at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, May 22, after someone threw a brick through the front glass door of a CVS store on Central Avenue before making off with merchandise.

Roughly four hours later, he returned to the same CVS and again lobbed a large brick through a front window before entering the store and stealing several items, according to police.

Police identified Buggs as a suspect and arrested him Tuesday in Albany.

He was charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, and two counts of criminal mischief.

He was arraigned Wednesday, May 25, in Albany City Criminal Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.