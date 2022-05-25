Brick-Throwing Burglar Charged After Weekend Spree At Albany Businesses

A man accused of breaking into multiple businesses in the Capital District and stealing merchandise is behind bars.

Albany resident Derrick Buggs, age 34, was arrested Tuesday, May 24, following an alleged weekend crime spree on three different businesses in the city, according to Albany Police.

It began at around 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, when officers were called to Supreme Jewelers on Central Avenue with reports of a burglary in progress, police said.

Investigators determined that a man had entered the store after throwing a large brick through a front window. He reportedly helped himself to several pieces of jewelry before fleeing the scene.

The burglar struck again the following night, this time hitting up a T-Mobile store on Central Avenue, according to police.

Officers again determined that he had thrown a large rock to shatter a front glass door and steal several electronic items.

Police were called yet again at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, May 22, after someone threw a brick through the front glass door of a CVS store on Central Avenue before making off with merchandise.

Roughly four hours later, he returned to the same CVS and again lobbed a large brick through a front window before entering the store and stealing several items, according to police.

Police identified Buggs as a suspect and arrested him Tuesday in Albany.

He was charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, and two counts of criminal mischief.

He was arraigned Wednesday, May 25, in Albany City Criminal Court.

