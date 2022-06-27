Albany Man Accused Of Making Bomb Threat To Library In Area

A man has been arrested by state police for allegedly making a bomb threat to a library in the region.

The incident took place in Columbia County, in the village of Chatham, on Wednesday, June 22.

Siddharth Dubey, age 32, of Albany, was arrested for making a making the terroristic threat and false reporting, both felonies in August of 1991, said the New York State Police.

On Monday, August 9, 2021, Columbia County 911 dispatched troopers to the Chatham Public Library located on Woodbridge Avenue in the Village of Chatham for a bomb threat received at the library, state police said.

Troopers and the Chatham Police Department safely evacuated the library, the nearby Chatham Middle School, and school bus garage.

After an intensive 10-month investigation investigators determined Dubey was responsible for the terroristic bomb threat, state police added.

Dubey was arraigned before the town of Claverack Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 11.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.