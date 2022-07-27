Contact Us
Breaking News: Magnitude 2.5 Earthquake Reported In Upstate NY
3 Pets Killed In House Fire In Schenectady

Michael Mashburn
Three pets were killed when a fire broke out at a home on Cutler Street in Schenectady Sunday, July 24.
Three pets were killed when a fire broke out at a home on Cutler Street in Schenectady Sunday, July 24. Photo Credit: Schenectady Fire Department on Facebook/Google Maps street view

A Capital District family is mourning the loss of several pets that were killed in a house fire.

Flames broke out at the Schenectady home at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, July 24, on Cutler Street in the Mont Pleasant neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived, they were told that one person was unaccounted for and that there were three pets still inside the home, according to the Schenectady Fire Department.

The person was able to escape the building without injuries, but the family’s three pets did not survive the fire, officials said.

Crews had the fire fully extinguished in about 20 minutes.

The Red Cross was working to assist six people who lived in the home.

Sunday’s fire marked the fourth structure fire that the Schenectady Fire Department responded to in 11 days.

