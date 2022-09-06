29-Year-Old Stabbed Man In Head, Arm During Dispute In Troy, Police Say

Contact Us
Breaking News: Shooting At Party In Downtown Albany Kills 35-Year-Old Man, Injures Woman
Donte Kennedy, age 29, is accused of stabbing a man during an altercation on Third Street in Troy on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
A suspect is behind bars after an argument between two men escalated to a stabbing attack in the Capital District, authorities said.

The incident happened in Rensselaer County at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, near Third and Congress streets in Troy.

The victim told Troy Police he and another man were involved in a verbal dispute when the suspect stabbed him in his head and arm.

Following the ordeal, the victim fled the area and was brought to Samaritan Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators eventually identified the suspect as 29-year-old Donte Kennedy, of Troy.

Police located Kennedy in downtown Troy on Friday, Sept. 2, and arrested him on charges of felony assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated criminal contempt.

He was expected to be arraigned in Troy City Court at a later date.

