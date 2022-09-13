17-Year-Old Pointed Loaded Gun At Mom During Argument In Albany, Police Say

A teenage boy is behind bars after allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at his mother during an altercation in the region.

Police were called at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in Albany with reports of a domestic assault involving a gun at a home on Second Avenue.

When officers arrived, the victim told police that she and her 17-year-old son got into an argument when the boy pointed a loaded handgun at her, Albany Police said.

During the same altercation, he also struck his 15-year-old sister in the face with the gun, causing an abrasion, the woman told police.

At around 9:45 p.m., police spotted the teen suspect near Lexington Avenue and Sherman Street and attempted to stop him, but he took off on foot.

Officers quickly arrested the boy and found him carrying a loaded .40 caliber handgun, police said.

Investigators determined the gun had been reported stolen out of Las Vegas.

The teen, whose name police did not release due to his age, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree assault, and one count of criminal possession of stolen property.

He was arraigned in Albany County Family Court Monday, Sept. 12, and was ordered held at the Albany County juvenile detention facility.

