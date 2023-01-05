14-Year-Old Boy From NY Goes Missing After Attending School Event, Police Say

New York State Police asked the public for help locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing after attending a school event.

Ontario County resident John Abrams, of Honeoye, was last seen at Bloomfield Elementary School, where he attended a school event, police said in an announcement on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The hamlet of Honeoye is located about 15 miles from Canandaigua.

Police said John is described as being 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities asked anyone with information about John's whereabouts to call state police at 585-398-4100 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.