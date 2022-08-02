1 Killed, 5 Injured In Overnight Shootings In Albany

One man is dead and several others are injured following a pair of overnight shootings in the Capital District.

Police said officers in Albany were called at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Central and Lexington avenues for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Albany Police.

Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Three additional men walked into the same hospital’s emergency room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe they were injured during the same incident as the first two victims.

Roughly an hour after the first shooting, Albany Police again responded to a report of shots fired near Central Avenue and Ontario Street, roughly four blocks from the first incident.

That’s where officers found a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far police have not identified the victim pending proper notification of his family.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shootings and whether they are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Unit at 518-462-8039.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

