Pilot Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Albany Airport - Developing

Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 8:15 a.m. Monday, June 17, for a plane crash in Colonie, near Albany Shaker Road and Maxwell Road.

The scene is just south of Albany International Airport.

A privately-owned, twin-engine Piper PA-31 plane based out of Canada took off from the airport at around 8:15 a.m. and crashed moments later, airport spokesperson Steve Smith told Daily Voice.

The female pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity had not been made public as of early Monday afternoon.

Albany Airport firefighters, along with local, state, and county emergency services personnel are on scene.

Several posts on X, formerly Twitter, showed a large plume of black smoke rising from the scene.

Smith said the incident did not halt airport operations and there were no impacts to commercial flights.

Maxwell Road remained closed between Albany Shaker Road and Old Niskayuna Road. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were notified.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.