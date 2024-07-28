Pattersonville Entertainment Complex With Racetracks, Pool Among Priciest Listings Around

Schenectady County’s Indian Lookout Country Club – located in Pattersonville at 1142 Batter Street – is currently among the most expensive listings in the Capital Region at $3.5 million.

For over four decades, the 178-acre outdoor entertainment complex has welcomed countless guests for concerts, weddings, motocross races, Harley Rendezvous events, and more, according to the listing from eXp Realty.

In addition to the two main houses, the rural retreat boasts multiple stages, racetracks, guard shacks, covered events spaces, and a barn with a commercial kitchen. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool and even a convenience store.

New buyers will enjoy not one, but two main houses: the first 3,200 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and the second 1,800 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“The grounds are equipped with electricity, water towers, and four 100, 000-gallon mound systems,” reads the listing. “Endless possibilities and potential await.”

The estate, which has been viewed over 400 times on Zillow alone, had an annual property tax bill of $23,236 in 2023.

Click here to view the complete listing from eXp Realty.

