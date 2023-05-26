Organ Donation From Late 10-Year-Old North Colonie Boy Helping Others 'Live Like Jaimo'

Albany County resident Jaimison Hall, of North Colonie, died Thursday, May 18, at the age of 10, according to his obituary.

His death came days after he was admitted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition after suffering a series of seizures, his uncle John Hall wrote on Facebook.

“Our Jaimo man has touched and changed so many lives,” Hall wrote. “His kindness and compassion was overflowing to everyone around him.”

Hall, who was a fourth-grade student at Southgate Elementary School in North Colonie, will continue that kindness in death by donating his organs “so that other children may live with the same zest for life that Jaimo did,” reads his memorial.

As is customary, doctors, hospital staff, and family members gathered for a “walk of honor” at Albany Medical Center prior to the procedure.

On Friday, May 19, Hall’s aunt Taylor Moscatiello announced on Facebook that the transplant team had informed the family that “everything has gone almost perfectly and is moving along quicker than expected.”

The boy’s heart was donated to a 1-year-old child in Michigan and his liver went to a 1-month-old child, WNYT reports.

“Way to go Jaimo man!!!!” Moscatiello wrote. “You’re saving lives!!”

Meanwhile, relatives are remembering Hall as “the life of the party and always ready to plan the next one,” his obituary said.

“Jaimo didn’t care how well he knew you, if you were kind to him, he loved you until the end.”

Hall’s preschool teacher, Brooke Ventola, recalled falling in love with the boy when he arrived in her classroom.

“He would light up the room and he taught me love and patience on an entirely different level,” she wrote on his online memorial page. “I am a better teacher and a better person for having the honor of knowing you Jaimo.”

In addition to his parents, Ryan Hall and Tricia Moscatiello, he is survived by his twin brother Jaxon; brother Jeremy; and sister Jayla, as well as “dozens of aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly,” reads his memorial.

Funeral services for Hall were held Thursday, May 25, at the Parker Bros. Funeral Home in Watervliet.

Relatives said memorial contributions in Hall’s name can be made to “Jaimoland” at Federal Credit Union in Latham to help provide equipment for special needs children and their classrooms.

More information on becoming an organ donor can be found here.

