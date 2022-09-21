'Saving Lives': Albany Man Still Helping Others After Dying At Age 19

A young man from the Capital Region is still helping others, even in death.

Andrew Silipo, of Albany, died Sunday, Sept. 11 at age 19, according to his obituary. An official cause of death was not given.

Growing up in Albany, Silipo attended Mater Christi School and Christian Brothers Academy before graduating from Albany High School in 2021, his memorial said.

Relatives described him as a “kind soul, who will be remembered for his artistic talents” and “zealous sense of humor.”

He also had a strong love for family, friends, and his pets, his obituary said.

Silipo is now helping complete strangers in a final act of selflessness.

“Andrew’s kindness and generosity continue beyond his life through tissue and bone marrow donation; an attempt to save and/or improve the lives of others,” reads his memorial.

Silipo is survived by his mom, Lisa Silipo and sister Livy, his Grammy, Carol Toomey and Mimi, Jo-An Silipo, and his love, Syrena Cummings, according to his obituary.

“He will also be remembered by countless friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives in the Silipo, Toomey, and Campbell families."

Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 16, at St. Pius X Church in Loudonville.

Relatives said memorial contributions in Silipo’s name can be made to Noah’s Kingdom Humane Society “in recognition of his love of cats and his recent excitement to volunteer with rescue animals.”

