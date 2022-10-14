Postal Worker From Albany Who Died At Age 24 Remembered As 'Bright Light'

Colleagues and loved ones are mourning the loss of a young postal worker from the region following his untimely death.

Czsar Lewis, of Albany, died on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the age of 24, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not given.

Known by family and friends as “CJ,” Lewis was born on Dec. 29, 1997, to parents Connie Wiggins and Terry Lewis, his memorial said.

A lover of the outdoors, he also enjoyed volunteering with Young Voters Registration and neighborhood church gardening, reads his obituary.

Lewis later graduated from Albany High School and attended Schenectady Community College.

After taking jobs in food service and groundskeeping, Lewis most recently worked as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service, according to his obituary.

Several of his co-workers took to his online memorial wall to reminisce about their time working together.

“I met Czsar in the introductory class for the USPS,” wrote his post office colleague, Matt, who said the two would often take lunch together and talk about their day.

“Him being chased by a dog and jumping on the truck (he laughed so hard telling that story, so did I), which supervisor we didn't like (we had a few in common) and we watched out for each other when we were on our routes together,” he wrote.

“Everyone always says when a person passes that you won't replace them. This is truly one of those times where you'll never replace him but I hope I run into another just like him!”

Keke Wilson, Lewis’ former supervisor at Dunkin’ Donuts, described him as a “great soul.”

“You could always count on him to come in to work when short staffed or staying late to help out at work,” Wilson wrote. “He worked hard, was a great employee, and he was very reliable.”

Loretta Brown called Lewis a “bright light in this world that will be greatly missed.”

“You were the sweetest and kindest person I’ve ever crossed paths with,” Brown wrote. “Thank you for always being positive, loving and funny.”

In addition to his mother, Lewis is survived by his brothers, Nicholas and Chad; grandmother, Lottie Lewis; aunts, Sharon Murray, Renea Moses, and Gwendolyn Wiggins, and uncle, Dennis Wiggins, his memorial said.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Meyers Funeral Home in Delmar.

