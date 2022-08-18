Mickey, Retired Police K9 In Hoosick Falls, To Be Euthanized Following Cancer Battle

The law enforcement community is mourning the loss of a beloved police K9 from the Capital District who will be euthanized following a battle with cancer.

In Rensselaer County, the Hoosick Falls Police Department announced that its retired K9, Mickey, will be euthanized after being diagnosed with a terminal tumor in his stomach.

The black lab worked side by side with Hoosick Falls Officer Cory Wagner for eight years while completing drug detection, scent detection, and tracking work, according to police.

“Mickey has put 11 years of his heart, soul, and life on the line to protect the lives of individuals he knew well and individuals he’d never previously met,” reads a post shared by the department.

“Sadly, the time to say goodbye is near,” the post continues. “Legends never die and fond memories carry on for a lifetime.”

Police said Mickey touched many lives in the community, including all of the children he went to see at the Hoosick Falls Central School District.

“Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers during his final days.”

