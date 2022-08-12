Accomplished Entrepreneur From Albany Dies At Age 29

Friends and relatives are mourning the loss of an accomplished entrepreneur and videographer from the Capital District who died at the age of 29.

Albany native Max Drabkin passed away Wednesday, July 27, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not listed.

A 2012 graduate of Albany High School, Drabkin went on to earn an economics degree from McGill University in Montreal in 2016, his memorial said.

While at McGill, he served as vice president of communications at the Undergraduate Society of McGill. He was also a member of the school’s rowing team.

“Max was known for his boundless energy, generosity, ambition and creative drive,” reads his obituary. “He loved bringing people together.”

After college, Drabkin followed his entrepreneurial passion and founded his own startup, Maxed Visuals. Traveling around Canada and the United States, he produced videos for well-known house music bands, his memorial said.

Drabkin also spent time working in Hudson Valley restaurants, at Kingston Standard in Kingston and Le Petite Bistro in Rhinebeck.

“During his short life he was blessed with the love of family and his countless friends which helped him through his recent struggle with mental health,” reads his memorial. “Burn your flame bright in the sky, Max.”

Drabkin is survived by his father, Peter, and mother, Nicole, of Albany, and his brother, Daniel, of Brooklyn.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Home, located on South Broadway in Red Hook. Funeral services had not been announced as of Thursday, Aug. 11.

Relatives said memorial contributions in Drabkin's name can be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation.

