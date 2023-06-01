No Good Deed: Stranded Driver In Brunswick Flees From Troopers, Strikes Cop Cars: Police

Troopers in Rensselaer County stopped at around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, to assist a disabled vehicle in the Town of Brunswick, on State Route 2.

According to troopers, at some point during their interaction the driver, 52-year-old Michael Messier, of Troy, became uncooperative and ignored their commands.

Messier then fled in his car, striking police vehicles in the process, troopers said. No troopers were injured in the ordeal.

Deputies from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office eventually located Messier a short distance away, on Brick Church Road, and arrested him.

He is charged with the following:

Third-degree criminal mischief

Fourth-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

Troopers did not speculate on why Messier may have fled from police.

After undergoing a medical evaluation, he was issued an appearance ticket to the Brunswick Town Court on Wednesday, June 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.