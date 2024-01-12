Niskayuna Man Admits Storing Child Porn On USB Flash Drive

Schenectady County resident Aaron Griesche, of Niskayuna, pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in Albany federal court on Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District, Griesche admitted to storing illicit images of children on a USB flash drive that was found in his home in July 2021.

He confessed to purchasing the memory stick online and then transferring videos depicting child sex abuse from the internet to the device.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Griesche faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he’s sentenced in May 2024.

