Woman 'Severely' Injured In Stabbing Inside Latham Home At Hands Of Ex-BF, Police Say

A woman is recovering from “severe” injuries suffered in a stabbing attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend inside her home in the region, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, with reports of a violent domestic dispute at a home in Latham, located on Fiddlers Lane.

The altercation was heard by several neighbors, who called 911, Colonie Police said.

When officers arrived, they heard commotion inside the home, where they found a 39-year-old woman suffering from severe stab wounds to her neck, head, and face, according to police.

Officers immediately arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Bledar Hoxha.

Police did not immediately provide an update on the victim’s condition.

Investigators determined that Hoxha had illegally entered the home before menacing the woman with a BB gun and then stabbing her multiple times with a kitchen knife.

According to police, Hoxha is the victim’s estranged partner.

The couple has two children, ages 6 and 12, who were inside the home and witnessed the attack, police said. Both children were unharmed.

Colonie Police said at the time of the attack, an order of protection was in place prohibiting Hoxha from being in the presence of the victim and her children.

The protection order was issued by Albany County Family Court in October 2022 and is in effect for a full year.

Hoxha was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, burglary, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following his arraignment at the Town of Colonie Justice Court, a judge ordered him held at the Albany County jail pending a preliminary hearing.

He is scheduled back in court on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Colonie Police later thanked the witnesses who called 911 and praised the officers who responded to the scene.

"Had it not been for their combined actions, this incident could have had a far worse outcome," the department said.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2754.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS or on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.