Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Troy

A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at a convenience store in the region.

New York Lottery officials announced that the second-prize winning Mega Millions ticket from the drawing on Friday, Jan. 6, was purchased in Rensselaer County at the Stewart’s Shops in Troy, located on Vandenburgh Avenue.

Another second-prize winning ticket, also worth $1 million, was sold at a convenience store in Manhattan, officials said.

The winning numbers for Friday’s drawing were 3-20-46-59-63 and a Mega Ball of 13.

Nobody won the top jackpot, which is now estimated at $1.1 billion. The next drawing will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11 p.m. ET.

