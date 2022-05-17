VIDEO: Transient Moose Relocated Out Of Schenectady

A moose is on the loose no longer, at least not in the region.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said a young cow moose was successfully immobilized in the Capital District in downtown Schenectady over the weekend and released back into the wilds of the southern Adirondacks.

View the video here.

The transient moose had been spotted around town several times this month, including near Schenectady Community College on Friday, May 13, the DEC said.

“Immobilizing a large animal (or any animal) is also a risky endeavor and is reserved for when it is truly a last resort and the situation is ideal for the welfare of the animal,” the department wrote on Facebook.

“This was the case last week when the cow ended up in a quiet, shaded, fenced-in backyard in the Woodlawn section of Schenectady and the temperatures were not too hot.”

DEC officials said large animals that are sedated can often lose the ability to regulate their body temperature, which can be especially risky in warmer temperatures.

“Thanks to the great teamwork of DEC's Region 4 Bureau of Wildlife and Division of Law Enforcement staff, the scene was quiet and the moose was calm which led to a much easier time darting and moving this 500 pound animal.” the DEC said.

Before releasing her, workers fitted her with a yellow ear tag for future identification.

“Let’s hope she stays to the north next time!” reads the post.

To help the department more accurately track moose locations in the state, DEC said residents can report sightings using its online Moose Sighting Report Form.

