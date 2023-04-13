Update: Missing 14-Year-Old Found Safe

Update:

A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing and was believed to be in the region has been found.

Peter Duguid, age 14, had last been seen by relatives on Wednesday, April 12, according to New York State Police.

On Thursday, April 13, troopers announced that Duguid had been located "in good health."

Original story:

Police are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy believed to be in the region.

Peter Duguid, age 14, was last seen by relatives on Wednesday, April 12, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said he is believed to be in the Scotia area in Schenectady County.

Duguid is described as a white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 518-583-7000.

