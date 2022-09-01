'Truly A Blessing': NY Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

Contact Us
Breaking News: Judge Rejects Plea Deal In Schoharie Limo Crash That Killed 20, Case Moves To Trial
Valerie Kevlin
Valerie Kevlin Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A woman won a $1 million prize from a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Montgomery County resident Valerie Kevlin, of Amsterdam, claimed a top prize from the lottery's X Series: 20X game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Kevlin received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $546,840 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

"It is truly a blessing," Kevlin told NY Lottery after claiming her prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops, which is located at 4192 Route 30 in Amsterdam, the lottery said. 

