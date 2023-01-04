Teens Charged With Attempted Murder In Brawl At Colonie Mall That Sparked Lockdowns

Two 18-year-old men are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a violent brawl at a Capital Region shopping mall that left a victim with knife wounds and sent some stores into a lockdown.

Sincere Ocasio and Brian Strong, both of Albany, were arrested at separate locations in Albany Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, according to Colonie Police.

Their arrests came a week after police were called to the Colonie Center Mall at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, for a reported fight involving several individuals, some who were armed with knives and handguns, according to police.

The fight broke out on the mall’s upper level, between Macy’s and Boscov’s. Two stores located near where the incident occurred went into a lockdown for a short time until police secured the area.

When officers arrived, they found one injured victim who had suffered “minor” knife wounds to his hands and head during the fight, police said. He was treated by medics at the scene and released.

A short time later, police found a group of people believed to be involved in the fight exiting a different area of the mall.

One member of the group, 24-year-old Nhoj Sanders, of Schenectady, was arrested on weapons charges after police reportedly found him carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with more than 20 rounds. He had no permit to possess the weapon, police said.

Investigators spent the next week working to identify the individuals believed to have assaulted the victim. Ocasio and Strong were arrested after police executed search warrants on their homes.

Both men were “actively involved” in assaulting the victim and one was armed with a large knife that was used to stab the victim, police said. Investigators recovered the same knife while searching the suspects’ homes.

They also uncovered multiple imitation firearms, one of which is believed to have been displayed during the fight.

In addition to second-degree attempted murder, Ocasio and Strong are each charged with felony assault and attempted assault, as well as criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Both men were arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and ordered held at the Albany County jail while awaiting their next court appearance.

Colonie Police said everyone involved in the fight knew each other and it was not a random attack. Investigators are still trying to determine if anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2754 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS.

