Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Rensselaer County Duo, Police Say

Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.

State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under the age of 15 became ill after smoking marijuana, the agency said.

Troopers determined that 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle, of Troy, and 31-year-old Heather Martino, of Castleton-on-Hudson, had provided three children under the age of 15 with marijuana and the means to smoke it, police said.

Lyle was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, and Martino was taken into custody the following day.

Both women are charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of criminal sale of cannabis.

They were issued appearance tickets to the Schodack Town Court on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.