Teacher Who Hid Camera In Bathroom Of Colonie School Sentenced: 'Egregious Betrayal Of Trust'

A former middle school teacher in New York is heading to prison after admitting that he hid a camera inside a staff bathroom at the school where taught.

Albany County resident Patrick Morgan, age 58, of the Town of Colonie, was sentenced to an indeterminate term of two to six years behind bars in Albany County Court on Thursday, Feb. 2.

It came months after Morgan, a former fifth-grade teacher at Sand Creek Middle School in Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance.

Prosecutors said Morgan installed a camera in the school’s staff bathroom in February 2022 “with the intent to use the recordings for sexual gratification.”

Colonie Police began investigating after the camera, which was disguised as a phone charger, was discovered by a staff member and given to police.

“As an employee of Sand Creek Middle School, Patrick Morgan enjoyed a high level of trust among his peers,” Albany County Assistant District Attorney Ariel Fallon said following his guilty plea.

“His actions, which violated the privacy of 28 people, are an egregious betrayal of that trust,” she continued.

Morgan resigned from the school prior to his sentencing.

In addition to his prison sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender. Albany County Judge Andra Ackerman also issued 28 no-contact orders of protection on behalf of the victims.

