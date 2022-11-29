Suspected Gunman Charged In Killing Of Rashad Nicholson In Albany

More than a year after a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the region, the suspected gunman has been hit with formal charges.

Nicholas Anderson, age 28, of Albany, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Rashad Nicholson in Albany County Court on Monday, Nov. 28.

Prosecutors said Anderson intentionally caused Nicholson’s death when he shot him near Third and Oak streets in Albany on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Medics found Nicholson with gunshot wounds to his torso, according to police. He later died at Albany Medical Center.

Investigators did not speculate as to what may have led up to the shooting.

In addition to murder, Anderson is charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon, a violent felony, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, Dec. 19.

