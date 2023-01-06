Suspect Nabbed In Violent Christmas Day Robbery In Voorheesville

A man is behind bars in connection with a violent, Christmas Day robbery in the region.

Albany County resident Shandell Scott, age 32, of New Scotland, was arrested by State Police on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

It came more than a week after troopers were called to a Voorheesville home at around noon on Sunday, Dec. 25, with reports of an altercation and theft.

Investigators determined that Scott struck and “forcibly took” multiple items from the victim.

At the time of the incident, the victim had an active stay-away order of protection against Scott, police said.

Scott surrendered at a State Police facility in New Scotland to face multiple charges, including robbery, grand larceny, criminal contempt, and harassment.

Following his arraignment at the New Scotland Town Court, he was ordered held at the Albany County jail without bail.

