Stalker Who Tracked Victim, Shared Images Had Over 40 Guns In Rensselaer County Home: Police

A man from the region is facing charges for allegedly stalking a person and sharing images of a second victim, authorities said.

Rensselaer County resident Sean Markham, age 41, of the town of Nassau, was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday, March 29, following an investigation by State Police.

Troopers began looking into Markham nearly a week earlier after receiving a complaint that a Nassau resident was being illegally surveilled, police said.

Investigators determined that he had used an electronic device to track the victim. He also shared images of a second victim without their permission, according to police.

Troopers uncovered and seized over 40 guns from Markham’s vehicle and home, including five that were kept illegally, police said. Some of the weapons were reportedly kept “in an unsafe manner” inside his home, where a child also lived.

Markham was arrested during a traffic stop on State Route 20 in Schodack. He faces the following charges:

Five counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon (fifth degree)

Stalking (fourth degree)

Unlawful Dissemination or Publication of an Intimate Image

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Following his arraignment at the Schodack Town Court, a judge ordered him released on his own recognizance.

