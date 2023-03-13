Stabbing At Convenience Store In Hoosick Falls Lands 22-Year-Old In Hospital

A 22-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed at a convenience store in the region.

The incident happened at around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Cumberland Farms in Hoosick Falls, located on Church Street, according to Hoosick Falls Police.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound and applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding, police said. The victim was taken by ambulance to the Pittstown Fire Station and was then flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Nobody else was injured.

In an update on Sunday, March 12, police said the victim had been released from the hospital. Investigators did not elaborate on the man’s injuries.

The suspect, 32-year-old Joshua Cannon, of Hoosick Falls, was arrested shortly after the attack, police said. Detectives did not speculate on a possible motive.

Cannon is facing multiple charges, including:

Assault - first degree

Menacing - second degree

Reckless endangerment - second degree

He was arraigned at the Town of Schaghticoke Court and was ordered held at the Rensselaer County jail without bail.

Anyone with information in the attack is asked to contact the Hoosick Falls Police Department at 518-686-7900.

