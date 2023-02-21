Sheriff's Office Employee In Albany County Steals Over $68K To Feed Gambling Addiction: Police

A sheriff’s office employee in the region is facing criminal charges after allegedly embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the department.

Albany County resident John Cox, age 60, of Colonie, was arrested for grand larceny and forgery, Sheriff Craig Apple announced at a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 21. He has since been suspended.

Cox, who serves as the head budget analyst for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and runs the agency's business office, is accused of forging checks in Apple’s name and then depositing them into his personal bank accounts.

In all, Apple alleges that Cox stole more than $68,000 over several years for gambling purposes. The thefts were reportedly uncovered during a compliance review by the Department of Justice.

“John Cox has betrayed every bit of trust I had in him,” Apple told reporters.

Cox was arraigned in Albany County Court on Tuesday morning on one count of second-degree grand larceny and five counts of forgery, both felonies. He was later released on his own recognizance.

