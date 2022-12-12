Second Underage Victim Accuses Castleton-On-Hudson Man Of Sexual Abuse, Police Say

Days after a 33-year-old Capital Region man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor, he’s facing additional charges after a second underage victim came forward claiming similar abuse, authorities said.

Rensselaer County resident Shawn Gillingham, of Castleton-on-Hudson, was first arrested Thursday, Dec. 1, following an investigation by State Police and the Rensselaer County Child Protective Services.

Investigators determined that Gillingham had sexual contact with a child under the age of 15, police said.

He was arraigned at the Schodack Town Court on charges of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. A judge ordered him held at the Rensselaer County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

The following day, on Friday, Dec. 2, an additional victim under the age of 17 went to police and reported that Gillingham unwantedly touched them in a sexual manner, according to police.

Gillingham was arrested again by State Police on Saturday, Dec. 10, on charges of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned at the Schodack Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

